Rahim Yar Khan - Former prime minister and senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani has said that the establishment of civilian supremacy in the country is his party’s top priority, adding the history of PPP is replete with sacrifices given by its workers for the purpose.

Addressing PPP Workers Convention and media here on Thursday, he said that the party was committed to the protection of human rights and civil liberties, including freedom of the media, as enshrined in the constitution.

He claimed that PDM’s gathering to be held in Multan on November 30 would attract people in millions. “There will be a large rally which would be addressed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of PDM besides former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif through video link,” he informed.

He was of the view that enthusiastic participation by people in three gatherings of the PDM so far was in fact a charge-sheet against the Imran Khan government.

The PPP leader said that the parties united under the banner of PDM were using all the options, both inside and outside the parliament, to bring down the government, and the last option they had was to resign from the assemblies and the Senate, which, he added, could be used anytime.

Gillani said that the PPP was the architect of the 1973 Constitution, but repeated amendments by successive governments to the document robbed it of its real character. “But the PPP not only restored it to its original form through the 18th Amendment, but also gave the NFC Award to the provinces which strengthened democracy in the country,” he boasted.

He lamented that people of south Punjab were still looking for the province of their own despite tall claims made by Imran Khan prior to coming to power in 2018.