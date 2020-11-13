Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday moved a graft reference to the accountability court against former secretary interior Shahid Khan pertaining to embezzlement of around Rs 40 millions in plots allocated for martyrs’ widows.

The NAB reference alleged that former Secretary Ministry of Interior Shahid Khan had devoured the expensive commercial plot of National Police Foundation (NPF) which was allocated for the families of martyrs. It said that the accused applied against the plot and then got allotted it to him.

The accused got this commercial plot in sector E-II against only Rs2 millions and sold it out against Rs40 millions after just two days.

The reference said that former secretary was not eligible for the plot in accordance of top court’s judgment. NAB Chairman (retired) Justice Javed Iqbal had taken suo-motu action against the accused in 2015.