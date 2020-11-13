Share:

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister Syed Yu­suf Raza Gilani Thurs­day terming opposition as asset for nation, said the opposition parties got united at the Paki­stan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) platform for parliament, consti­tution and resolution of masses problems.

Taking to media here, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senior Vice Presi­dent Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that all politi­cal parties under PDM banner have their own manifesto, but these are working to solve public issues in this alliance.

He recalled that PPP had coordination with op­position in 2008 tenure regretting that PTI gov­ernment was not taking opposition along with it. The PDM public gather­ing on November 30, in Multan will be a histori­cal, PPP stalwart claimed and added that the all Standard Operating Pro­cedures (SOPs) will be adopted on this occasion.