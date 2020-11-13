MULTAN - Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Thursday terming opposition as asset for nation, said the opposition parties got united at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform for parliament, constitution and resolution of masses problems.
Taking to media here, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senior Vice President Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that all political parties under PDM banner have their own manifesto, but these are working to solve public issues in this alliance.
He recalled that PPP had coordination with opposition in 2008 tenure regretting that PTI government was not taking opposition along with it. The PDM public gathering on November 30, in Multan will be a historical, PPP stalwart claimed and added that the all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be adopted on this occasion.