ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 per tola on Thursday and was traded at Rs111,800 against its sale at Rs112,000 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs172 and was traded at Rs95,850 against Rs96,022 while 22 karat gold was sold at Rs87,863, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1189 and Rs1011.66 respectively.

The gold price in the international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1872 against $1874, the association reported