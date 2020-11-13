Share:

Iran's UN ambassador urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to adopt an "unbiased" approach towards the nuclear programs in Saudi Arabia and Israel, Press TV reported on Thursday.

It is "of utmost importance" for the IAEA to consider "available information" on Riyadh's nuclear activities, Majid Takht-Ravanchi was quoted as saying.

"If Saudi Arabia is seeking a peaceful nuclear program, it should act in a very transparent manner and allow the agency's (IAEA) inspectors to verify its activities," said Takht-Ravanchi.

Also, the IAEA needs to take "an unbiased and professional approach" toward Israel's nuclear activities as well, he added.