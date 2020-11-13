Share:

LAHORE - Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahmed Aziz Tarar has directed for working round-the-clock for finishing Firdous Market underpass project by the 19th of November in all respects. All the engineering staff including the Chief Engineer should remain present at site till the completion of the project, he ordered. The Director General visited Firdous Market underpass project on Thursday and inspected the ongoing construction work. He observed that it was the flagship project of the government which had been started for the convenience of the people of Lahore. He said that there was no justification for further delay in its completion. It should be completed without further delay and the quality of work should not be compromised, he added. He directed that additional labour be deployed to complete the work at the earliest. He said that finishing work should be geared up and horticulture work should be accelerated on the project. He directed that the work for laying asphalt on service lanes should be started immediately and construction of drain should be completed.

Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq Chauhan, Project Director Akbar Hussain, Director PHA Misbah Dar, Nespak Engineer and representatives of the contractor were present on the occasion.

Operation against defaulters of commercialization fee continues

On the direction by Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahmed Aziz Tarar, staff of the Town Planning Wing Zone III carried out an operation against defaulters of commercialization fee in Faisal Town area on Thursday.

The LDA staff sealed 15 buildings, which were being used for business purposes, on account of non-payment of commercialization fee. Commercialization fee of Rs 50 million was due to these properties.