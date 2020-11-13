Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wahbeh has stressed the need of intensifying international efforts to guarantee safe, decent and gradual return of the Syrian refugees to their homeland without preconditions after the circumstance have become appropriate for this return. In his speech via video during the International Conference on the Return of the Syrian Refugees currently held at the Umayyad Palace for Conferences in Damascus, Wahbeh pointed out that following more than nine years of the crisis in Syria, Lebanon hopes that all who have been displaced will return to their homeland in order to contribute to the reconstruction and development of their country, particularly that the largest part of the Syrian areas has become secure and stable.