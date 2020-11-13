Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints qualified for main final of the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship after overpowering Newage Cables 11-7½ in the first semifinal played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Thursday.

Marcos Parelo was in sublime form as he not only played outstanding polo but also contributed significant nine goals in his team’s tally. Farooq Amin Sufi and Bilal Haye also played well and scored one goal each. For Newage Cables, which had the advantage of a half goal, Edward Banner Eve fought well and slammed in six goals while Syed Aun Rizvi converted one but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit.

Master Paints started well against Newage Cables and hammered a hat-trick against one goal by Newage Cables to gain 3-1 lead in the first chukker. They continued their good show in the second chukker, where they cracked a quartet against one goal by Newage to further enhance their lead to 7-2. Newage made their presence felt in the third chukker by firing in fabulous four goals against one goal by Master Paints to reduce the deficit to 8-6. Master Paints bounced back well in the fourth chukker and hammered a hat-trick against one goal by Newage to win the match 11-7½. Mannuel Carranza and Guy Gibrat officiated the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day proved to be a thrilling one, where FG Polo/Diamond Paints scored a narrow 5-4 triumph over D Polo, which helped them qualify for the subsidiary final. From FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Tom Brodie emerged as top scorer as he fired in fantastic four while the remaining one came from Mian Abbas Mukhtar. From the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck a brace each.

Both the teams matched fire-with-fire till the end and when it was anyone’s match, FG Polo/Diamond Paints successfully converted a match-winning goal to register victory. All the three chukkers were identical ones as both the sides scored in one goal each in the first, second and third chukker respectively while the fourth and last one somehow also proved to be an identical one as both the teams once again converted one goal each, but at the close of the play, FG Polo/Diamond Paints succeeded in converting a match-winner, thus won the crucial encounter 5-4.

Mannuel Carranza and Raja Arslan Najeeb supervised the match as field umpires. Today (Friday), two more matches will be contested here at the JP&CC. Price Meter.PK will fight against AOS at 2:30 pm while Barry’s will compete against Platinum Homes/Guard Group at 3:30 pm.