PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai paid surprise visits to various petrol pumps and CNG stations in Peshawar to inspect weight and measure standards. During inspection the team of the Labour Department fined a petrol pump at Peshawar Arbab Road for not complying as per Standard Weights and Measures Rules of the province.

The Minister ordered intensifying inspection across the province and tighten labour laws to keep the standards intact.

“The maximum fine charges for violating the Standard Weights and Measures rules will be increased up to Rs0.5million and necessary amendments will be made in the law in this regard,” Shaukat Yousafzai said.

During visit to the petrol pumps and CNG stations, the Minister found situation satisfactory in terms of quality and quantity, on which the workers were commended. Whereas, petrol pump at Arbab Road was given challan on the spot due to shortage in measure. Shaukat Yousafzai directed the Labour Department to conduct regular inspections of petrol pumps and CNG stations. He said from time to time he himself would be involved in the inspection process.

Yousafzai said that petrol pumps would be made subject to the Weight and Measure rules through regular inspections. He said no one would be allowed to earn through mixed and low weight and in this regard the Labour Department would further improve its performance.

Action would also be taken against the government officers if there was no visible improvement in the affairs of the service delivery at pumps and CNG stations, he added. He said the department would tighten the labour laws so that the offenders could be dealt with iron fists.