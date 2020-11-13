Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) loyalist Nasir Butt are among the list of most wanted terrorists compiled by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), it has been learnt.

FIA’s Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) has updated and released the list of the “most wanted and high-profile terrorists” in the country.

It also includes names of another leader of MQM and a relative of MQM founder for their alleged involvement in the murder of Dr Imran Farooq, one of the founding members of MQM, who was stabbed to death outside his home in London in September 2010. The list contains names and profiles of total 1,210 terrorists who are wanted by FIA and other law enforcement agencies countrywide. However, the list warns that “the legal status of all accused and fugitives mentioned in this book is always subject to latest decisions of the competent courts.”

According to the list that has been uploaded on the website of FIA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on the top where as many 737 terrorists are wanted by federal and provincial law enforcement agencies (LEAs). As many 161 terrorists are wanted in Balochistan by the LEAs followed by 122 in Punjab and 100 in Sindh. Similarly, 32 terrorists are wanted in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and 30 in Gilgit-Baltistan by the LEAs. As many 28 high profile terrorists are wanted by FIA in different cases.