ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given approval to file seven references against different people and it also authorised to close investigation against PML-Q senior leader and Speaker National Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The meeting was held with Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in the chair at the NAB headquarters here yesterday.

The EBM authorized filing of first reference against Rehmat Ali, former Health Minister, Balochistan, on the allegations of abuse of authority, awarding illegal contracts, illegal appointments and accumulating assets beyond means. The EBM authorised filing of second corruption reference against Mir Muhammad Sadiq Imrani, former Balochistan minister, on the allegation of devouring five acre land of All Pakistan Clerks Association illegally which caused Rs 280.26 million losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM authorized the filing of third corruption reference against Maqbool Ahmed, former Secretary Mines and Minerals Development Department, Balochistan. He has been accused of awarding contract to his favourite company by reducing the reserve price to Rs 21 million from Rs 32.15 million, thus inflicting Rs 11 million losses to national exchequer.

The meeting accorded approval of filing fourth corruption reference against Nisar Ullah Khan, former district officer, District Bannu, former district officer FC, Bannu and others due to their alleged involvement in awarding illegal agreement of FC’s land in district Bannu and Tank, which caused Rs 160.27 million losses to national exchequer.

The NAB Board gave approval of filing fifth corruption reference against Sher Zaman Khan, former Deputy Project Director, Muhammad Jehangir Khan, Project Director, Pat Feeder Canal Extension project, Abdul Hameed Mengal, former Deputy Project Director, Muhammad Jehangir Khan, Project Director, Abdul Jabbar, former Assistant Engineer, Sardar Khan Soomro, former Assistant Engineer, Muhammad Abrahim Rind, former Chief Resident Engineer, National Development Consultants, Lahore, and others. They have been accused of illegally approving escalation charges in the funds of Pat Federal Canal project extension in connivance with the contractor which inflicted Rs 597.741 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing of sixth corruption reference against Arshad Ahmed Khan, former District Health officer, Nowshera, Dr Abuzar, District Officer, Prevention, Dr Mujtaba Ali, former Coordinator EPI, on their alleged involvement in 127 illegal appointments in different hospitals of dirstrict Nowshera, which incurred heavy losses to national exchequer.

It meeting also authorised to file another corruption reference against Mara Jan, former Manager Industrial Development Bank of Pakistan, Gilgit, Qalab Ali, former chairman District Council Gilgit, on transferring the commission amount of lending Rs 5.72 million loan in his personal account through a cheque, which inflicted Rs 7.78 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized conducting six investigations against various personalities including Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang, Member National Assembly, and others, Aftab Ahmed Khan Memon, Secretary Utilisation Department, Shaukat Jokhio, former District Officer, Revenue and others, Muhammad Sohail, former Director General, officials of Malir Development Authority Karachi and others, Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh, former Acting Inspector General IG, Sindh and others, management of Planning and Development, Balochistan and others, Shahid Saleem Qureshi, former secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Balochistan.

The NAB Board also accorded approval of conducting three inquiries against several persons including Abdullah Venice, former member provincial assembly and others, Aurangzeb, chief operating officer, Alkabir Town Private Limited, Lahore, Sohaib Ashfaq and Nasir Farooq, Inspector Punjab Police.

The EBM authorized closing investigations against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly and former minister Local Government Department, Punjab, and others. Whereas the EBM authorized closing inquiry against Qazi Laiq Ahmed, former Director General Peshawar, and other and Khalid Sherdil owing to absence of evidence as per law.

At the end, the Chairman NAB said the priority of NAB is to eradicate corruption and take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion. NAB has no affiliation with any political party, individual or group but only with the state of Pakistan. NAB has recovered record Rs 466 billion directly or indirectly by pursuing the policy of accountability for all. The performance of NAB has been appreciated by prestigious national and international institutions.

The Chairman directed to utilize all available resources for nabbing proclaimed offenders and absconders besides completing complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations within the prescribed time frame.

He directed prosecution and investigation officers to fight the cases after comprehensive preparations, so that the corrupt could be taken to the task.