Share:

Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal and former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to details, NDMA chief and ex-PM have quarantined themselves for 14 days at their residences.

Meanwhile, Islamia University in Bahawalpur has also suspended its educational activities for four weeks due to increase in covid-19 cases.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 37 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 352,296. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,092.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,304 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.