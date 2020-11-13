Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all necessary measures will be taken to deal with the second wave of the Covid-19. He said that the number of corona affectees are increasing day-by-day and a comprehensive cooperation of citizens is required like before for controlling the coronavirus.

Legal action will be taken on the violation of SOPs, he added. He said the corona situation is being monitored on a daily basis. All out measures will be taken to safeguard the lives of the citizens, he asserted. Usman Buzdar said that 390 confirmed corona cases have surfaced and 9 patients died during the last 24 hours. Death toll has reached 2,438 in Punjab, while 13,545 tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours. Number of active corona patients has reached 8,092 and 17,14,383 tests have been conducted so far.

Whereas, 97,672 out of 10,82,21 patients have been recovered from coronavirus so far, he concluded.