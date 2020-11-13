Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday visited Pakistan Navy Units at coastal areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara, to review operational preparedness and combat readiness of the troops.

According to a press release received here, upon arrival at PNS SIDDIQUE, the Naval Air Station at Turbat, the Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf. The Naval Chief was briefed on the operations of Naval Air Arm followed by interaction with the troops.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff departed for Gwadar, where he was apprised about the ongoing operations of Maritime Security Task Force-88, Coastal Security and Harbour Defence Force, which have been established by Pakistan Navy to ensure maritime security of Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. The Naval Chief also visited Jinnah Naval Base and PN Cadet College Ormara where he was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas. Speaking on the occasion, the Admiral highlighted the importance of maritime security of the entire coast which has increased manifold in context of the ongoing CPEC project. The Naval Chief highlighted the dividends of CPEC-related projects which are intrinsically linked with the security of maritime domain.