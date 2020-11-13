Share:

Pakistan has reported 37 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 352,296. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,092 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,304 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 153,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 108,822 in Punjab, 41,472 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,274 in Balochistan, 23,122 in Islamabad, 5,139 in Azad Kashmir and 4,416 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,718 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,455 in Punjab, 1,303 in KP, 155 in Balochistan, 250 in Islamabad, 118 in Azad Kashmir and 93 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,847,105 coronavirus tests and 36,923 in the last 24 hours. 321,563 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,219 patients are in critical condition.