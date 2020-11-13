Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged the Muslim Ummah to collectively fight against the Islamophobia.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen to discuss a wide range of issues related to the Muslim Ummah. The Foreign Minister highlighted that as a founding member of the Organization, Pakistan attached utmost importance to the OIC and the issues of concern to the Muslim world.

He noted the rise in incidents of Islamophobia and hate speech against Muslims, including desecration of the Holy Quran and reprinting of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), which had seriously hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world. The Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of collective endeavours to combat the scourge of Islamophobia, said a foreign ministry statement.

FM Qureshi apprised the OIC Secretary General of the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He highlighted that India has promulgated new domicile rules and introduced amendments in land ownership laws to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, which is a clear violation of the relevant UN and OIC resolutions and international law.

The Foreign Minister said besides continued lockdown, military siege and communication blackout for over one year, the occupation forces have intensified repression of the Kashmiri population through extra-judicial killings in fake “encounters” and “collective punishment” for Kashmiri communities and neighbourhoods.

He appreciated the OIC’s consistent support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The Foreign Minister and the Secretary General agreed to remain in touch regarding matters related to the OIC and the Muslim Ummah. The 47th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled to meet in the last week of this month. Pakistan is set to expose India for its human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, besides its continued actions to fan Islamophobia.

This year, the foreign ministers’ moot of the OIC countries will be hosted by the Republic of Niger on November 27-28. On the sidelines of the moot, Pakistan had also asked the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir for holding an emergency foreign ministerial meeting to discuss worsening situation in the IIOJK.

During the Contact Group meeting too, Pakistan would expose India, which was already being widely criticized by many world human rights organizations for its atrocities against the Muslims or the minorities, especially in the IIOJK. Pakistan would apprise the world body that owing to its disputes with the neighbouring countries, India had been isolated.

Moreover, Narendra Modi’s regime is also escalating the Kashmir conflict labelling as terrorism the Kashmiris’ struggle for their fundamental right of self-determination.

Pakistan would brief the OIC countries that the Modi government was trying to change the demography of IIOJK through discriminatory laws like Citizenship Amendment Act and other illegal actions.