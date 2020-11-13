Share:

LAHORE - Aleem Dar, who holds the record for officiating the most number of Tests and ODIs, and Michael Gough will take the field as on-field umpires at a floodlit National Stadium for the Pakistan Super League 2020 final. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz will take the responsibilities of the third umpire and the fourth umpire, respectively, said a PCB spokesman here on Thursday. Match referee M Anees will lead the playing control team for the much-anticipated contest. Aleem, who holds the distinction of officiating the most number of PSL matches (42), will be in action as on-field umpire in the Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 on Nov 14 and 15. For Eliminator 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, he will be joined by Shozab Raza, with Ahsan as the third umpire and Faisal Khan Afridi as fourth umpire. Before the final, Aleem and Gough will perform the on-field duties together in Eliminator 2, which will be contested between the losing team from the Qualifier and winning team of Eliminator 1. Match referee Anees will lead the playing control team in a match which will have Shozab Raza as third and Asif Yaqoob as fourth umpire. For the Qualifier on Nov 14 between top two teams at the table – Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings – Gough and Rashid Riaz will be the on-field umpires with Asif Yaqoob and Nasir Hussain as third and fourth umpires with Anees as match referee. Meanwhile, the PCB also announced the technical committee for the playoffs, which will be led by PCB CEO Wasim Khan and includes Bazid Khan, Dr Riaz Ahmed, Marina Iqbal, Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa as members.