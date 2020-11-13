Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has announced launching nationwide diabetic campaign to screen 100,000 people on the occasion of World Diabetes Day. Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Thursday, PIMA President Dr Khubaib Shahid announced carrying out various activities to spread awareness about the disease on November 14. Flanked by Incharge PIMA Relief Dr Muhammad Afzal Mian, PIMA Punjab President Dr Imran Zafar and PIMA Lahore President Dr Muhammad Shakeel, he said that about 200,000 people become disabled every year due to diabetic complications in Pakistan. Diabetic patients are more likely to have severe complications due to corona. Dr Khubaib Shahid warned that Covid-19 would continue to spread in the coming days, and that the nature of the disease this time around is more severe than the previous one. Precautions need to be taken and political and religious gatherings need to be cancelled He urged the government to ensure compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in public places, educational institutions, mosques and hospitals.

Dr Afzal Mian said that diabetes is a chronic disease. One in four people in Pakistan suffers from diabetes and the number is growing rapidly.

To raise awareness, PIMA will conduct awareness walks, lectures and screening camps across the country.

Free diabetes screening camps will be set up at more than 50 locations across the country, where an estimated 100,000 people will be screened.

There are 20 free diabetes clinics across the country, providing free medicine and insulin to 3,000 registered patients by monthly. Diabetes awareness lectures will also be organized in Al-Khidmat Hospitals, including these clinics.