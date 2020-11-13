Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday held a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to discuss a host of matters including Parliamentary affairs and legislative business and planning for legislation in the upcoming session of the Parliament.

The matters related to the revival of Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (PAECO),Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, visit of Afghan delegation to Pakistan were discussed, according to the Press release issued from National Assembly Secretariat, The Speaker’s National Assembly shared his plan for the revival of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) as it was not functional for the last couple of years.

Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) was formed in February 2013, and its charter was adopted in 1st conference. The Speaker National Assembly also shared the planning about Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor scheduled to be held on November 13 in Peshawar.

Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is organizing a regional dialogue on role of Parliament in enhancing investment, trade and people to people exchanges under CPEC. This regional dialogue is first of the series of regional dialogues which would be held in all four provincial capitals, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair this regional dialogue as Chief Guest whereas Chief Minister KPK Mehmood Khan, Federal Minister for Defense Pervaiz Khattak, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shahzad, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Sher Ali Arbab will participate in the dialogue.