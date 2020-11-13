Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in their home country and earn good return, besides strengthening national economy.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Naya Pakistan Certificates in Islamabad on Thursday evening, he asked the State Bank of Pakistan to devise new product to attract overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country. He said overseas Pakistanis have proved their mettle in every field and they own wealth equal to the total GDP of Pakistan. The Prime Minister said, “We can convince overseas Pakistanis to invest their dollars in Pakistan by providing enabling environment and facilitation.” Talking about government’s efforts to revamp economy, Imran Khan said all economic indicators are showing positive improvement.

He said current account deficit has become surplus for the first time in last 17 years, whereas exports have witnessed an increase of 24 percent as well as rise in remittances. He said record cement sale indicates that the construction industry is also flourishing. Imran Khan said now country’s economy is heading towards right direction and Pakistan has come out of the difficult period.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to avoid unnecessary delay in getting No Objection Certificates from the government and other process for investors in getting approvals.

While chairing weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction, and Development in Islamabad on Thursday, he emphasised that boom in construction sector will expedite economic activities. He said the government is focusing on facilitation of investors in all sectors.

The meeting was apprised that a mechanism has been evolved for early provision of gas and electricity facility to the construction projects. The Surveyor General of Pakistan informed the meeting that mapping process is continuing in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Nowshehra, and other districts. This will help prove original ownership of the land and end illegal occupation and encroachments.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan yesterday chaired a meeting regarding establishment of Special Technology Zones (STZs) in Pakistan. The Prime Minister emphasised that Pakistan has immense potential in the IT sector, which needs to be optimally tapped; both for fulfilling country’s domestic requirements as well as exporting IT related products. He also said that young Pakistani population will get maximum advantages from promoting the neglected IT sector of the country.

The prime minister directed for finalising special incentives for setting up STZs in order to attract precious foreign investments. He further said that many talented overseas Pakistanis are also interested to invest in the sector.

The meeting was attended by Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor to PM, Dr. Waqar Masood Khan, SAPM, Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank and senior officials of the government.