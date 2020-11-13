Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has postponed the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) following the court orders while the new examination date will be announced later.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday had cancelled the MDCAT to be conducted on November 15 across the country.

The SHC had ordered the PMC to establish the National Medical Authority and Medical Dental Academic Board within 15 days.

The PMC in its social media announcement said that “the MDCAT has been postponed by orders of the Honorable Sindh High Court. The rescheduled MDCAT examination date will be announced after compliance of the directions of the Honorable Court.”

It also said that all students who registered for the MDCAT by 6th November shall be allowed to sit in the MDCAT with their existing registration and admit card/roll number slips, which have been issued to them.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) announced that it will consider 50 percent entry test marks, 30 percent intermediate and 20 percent of interview marks for admissions in private colleges.

It said that collectively the merit list will be prepared on 80 percent marks including 20 percent of the interview of the candidates. It added that every private college will upload the details of the candidates on merit on their website after conducting an interview.