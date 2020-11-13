Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party have jointly asked the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in elections for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly slated for November 15 (Sunday).

According to the media wing of PML-N, in a joint declaration, both the parties warned the government that any possible rigging in the upcoming elections would have repercussions. The declaration came a day after the leadership of PML-N and PPP met in Gilgit. Both MAryum Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are in the region in connection with the respective election campaign. The joint declaration, according to the PML-N, said that the demand was agreed upon during the meeting between Maryum Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It further said that presence of the federal ministers in the area, despite the court orders, is a violation of the election laws.

“The presidents of Gilgit-Baltistan chapter of both the parties would evolve a strategy to stop any possible rigging in the elections, Maryum and Bilawal had agreed in the meeting,” said the PML-N media wing quoting the joint declaration. It further said that PDM would send the ‘selected’ government home.

