LAHORE - Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and under the auspices of International Olympic Committee (IOC) is holding the 1st National Athletes Forum here from tomorrow (Saturday). POA Secretary Khalid Mahmood Thursday said that objective of this programme is to have an interactive and educative session with national athletes providing the athletes with a chance to learn the philosophy of Olympism as envisioned by the Barron Pierre de Coubertin, father of modern Olympics, Olympic Values, Athlete as a Role Model for Society, Protections of Clean Athletes (Education of Anti – Doping Program), Prevention from Harassment & Abuse in Society and the Health Care of Athletes in this testing time of Pandemic.