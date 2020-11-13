Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh on Thursday vehemently condemning an incident of rape of a four-year-baby-girl and her mother in Kashmore area of Sindh province, and demanded to publicly hang the rapists. He said that the minor child and her mother belonged to Karachi and they were taken to Kashmore on the pretext of job. He said that the incident was very painful and disappointing. Haleem said that the culprits of the incident had done a inhumane act. He said that there was a chain of culprits involved in this incident and they should be apprehended immediately. ‘The incidents of abduction, rape and honour killing were increasing in the province,’ he expressed concern adding that the provincial government had not taken any serious measures to cope with such incidents.