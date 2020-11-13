Share:

ISLAMABAD - After debuting her Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 collection on Amazon last month, Rihanna has been enjoying some downtime. The 32 year old superstar was spotted out makeup-free for dinner at celebrity favorite, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica. Rihanna embraced the cool father weather in California in a custard colored faux fur statement coat and ripped jeans. The hit-maker was a walking advertisement for her Fenty Skin collection as she glowed without a stitch of makeup on her face. RiRi did have a deep ruby lip tint washed across her lips and her long braided hair was pulled back off of her face. Recently, Rihanna has been spotted out and about in the Santa Monica area following a busy few months. Her newest lingerie collection debuted at a star-studded fashion showcase on Amazon Prime in October. Then she was spotted on the set of what appears to be a music video, as her ninth studio album inches closer to completion.