The other day, I had happened to break into a small conversation with the bus crew while travelling in my native areas like Korkai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. To my COVID-19 query, he had lamented the coronavirus impact and also talked about the delay in getting the proper COVID-19 vaccine. I had really got inspired from his talk and put some positive words to him saying that the people would turn up in large numbers as they had started going out and going about their personal and professional duties.

Secondly, I have now been able to see the people around turning up for their duties in my native areas like Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Korkai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu and professional areas like Bangalore, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Mumbai. These all have been the positive signs amid the COVID crisis. Still, they are in need of encouragement and moral boost/support now.

All we need now is that spark – coming out of even things as beautiful as swagger. Bizarre? No need to get panicked. Seriously enough, the international community is in need of such positive gestures from great people and the think tank around the world amid this crisis.

Speaking of “getting infected with COVID-19 again” and “its second wave,” let there be no place for rumours and unnecessary panic among the people. The powers that be and the media worldwide are now highly accountable to this big task ahead.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

Mumbai.