KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers Sindh apprehended 23 suspects during operations conducted in different parts of the megalopolis. According to a news release on Thursday, the paramilitary force arrested 22 street criminals from Shahra e Faisal, Zaman Town, Ferozabad, Eidgah, Risala, Tipu Sultan, Baldia Town, Saeedabad and Mominabad while a drug peddler was arrested from Ferozabad area. The arrested were involved in looting citizens, possessing illegal arms, drug peddling and other various street crimes. The Rangers also recovered arms, ammunition, snatched items and drugs from the possession of arrested. They have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.