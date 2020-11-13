Share:

The International Refugees Conference ended on Thursday in Syria's capital Damascus, during which a final communique stressed the Syrian government's willingness to exert more efforts to secure the return of Syrian refugees.

"The Syrian government is not only ready to return its citizens but will continue to exert all efforts to secure dignified living conditions for them," the final communique read.

The Syrian government also urged the international community to provide necessary help for Syria and contribute to the reconstruction process through implementing projects to help rehabilitate the infrastructure and rebuild the damaged areas to enable the refugees to return to their homes.

The final statement also stressed the need to continue the fight against terrorism in all forms.

It stressed that there is no military solution to the Syrian crisis but a political process led by the Syrians themselves with the help of the United Nations.

The conference also rejected all forms of unilateral Western sanctions on Syria, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 27 countries, 12 organizations and several foreign ambassadors in Syria attended the conference, which is co-organized by Russia.

More than half of Syria's pre-war population of 23 million people have fled their homes, including 5.5 million who went abroad, according to official data.