ISLAMABAD - After the raving success of Taha G’s ‘Dou Pal’ the music composer has released 3 new singles recently from the album Sandesa. With a brand new EP, Taha G is keeping us hooked with snippets of information and clues as to what we’re in for with ‘BhoolDiye’, ‘Pyaar Da Meter’ and ‘Ghalib’. The latter of which is a more emotionally inclined song that highlights the overwhelming nature of all-encompassing love, like the namesake suggests. It’s a one of a kind track which centresaround a man’s personal journey through life, including the obstacles he has had to face, especially in his love life. When inspiration strikes, a man finds himself becoming a poet who is enamored and struggling to find the love he seeks, before ultimately embodying it. With TG’s recent upbeat tunes, we’ve been waiting for an emotional symphony to be added to the mix, which manages to sway us with its deep and thought invoking message, speaking to all the broken hearts out there. Ghalib is a track for the season, with the beginning of fall in November being ideal for the melody and EP’s release.