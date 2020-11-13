Share:

LAHORE - Three matches will be played in the Soneri Bank Polo Cup today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. In the first match of the day, Sheikho will play against Zacky Farms at 12:00 pm, Magic River will vie against Rijas Property at 2:15 pm, while Noon will compete against Black Horse Paints at 3:15 pm in the third match of the day. Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik has said that this two-goal tournament has been sponsored by Soneri Bank. “I am grateful to the sponsors for supporting this event and hoped that more sponsors will come forward to support this game of kings and knights.