ISLAMABAD - World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque here on Thursday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interests and related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), digitalisation and connectivity were discussed.

Talking to World Bank Country Director, Amin-ul-Haque said that under Digital Pakistan vision, provision of broadband services across the country was top priority of the Ministry of IT.

He said the IT & IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call centre services surged to $379.251 million at a growth rate of 43.55% during the first three months (July-September) of FY 2020-21, in comparison to $264.187 million during the same period during FY 2019-20.

He said that te working relations between World Bank and Pakistan would further strengthen.

The Federal Minister also lauded World Bank for its support during Covid-19 pandemic. He also urged World Bank to do funding in different projects for the completion of the Digital Pakistan Vision.

Country Director World Bank lauded the performance of the Ministry of IT and said that the World Bank was ready to cooperate regarding connectivity, provision of broadband services in far-flung areas and in other areas.