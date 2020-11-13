Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday confirmed the appointment of former captain Younis Khan as batting coach of Pakistan men’s cricket team until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November with the final on November 13.

Younis had earlier accompanied Pakistan team to England this summer and will now continue with his responsibilities for the upcoming series in New Zealand for which the side departs on November 23. When not traveling with the national side, Younis will be based at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance in Karachi as a batting coach. A work programme will be developed with the National High Performance team.

Speaking about his appointment, Younis said: “I am pleased to join the Pakistan cricket setup on a long-term basis. I felt honoured when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand.

“I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties. I am equally interested and keen at working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills. “However, I want to remind all fans and followers that there is a process to achieve excellence and while some improvements can be noticed quickly, this will require lots of hard work, perseverance and patience before the required skills are embedded and start producing consistent results.”

Meanwhile, the PCB has also appointed former Test spinner Arshad Khan as Pakistan women’s cricket team’s bowling coach for one year. Arshad played nine Tests and 58 ODIs, taking 32 and 56 wickets, respectively. His appointment has come within a month after former Bermuda and Glamorgan captain David Hemp was appointed as head coach of the national side. Arshad will take up the role following the remaining four Pakistan Super League 2020 matches, where he is involved with Peshawar Zalmi and along with David, he will be involved in the Women’s National T20 Championship.

Sharing his views, Arshad Khan said: “This is an excellent opportunity to be working with women cricketers alongside David Hemp as we aim to collectively lift our national team in the upper half of the women’s draw. “When I look around at a big number of former international cricketers involved in the present setup, it motivates me to not only prove my worth but also justify the faith imposed on me.

“I now keenly look forward to looking at the available pool of women cricketers in the Women’s National T20 Championship and will then work on a strategy with David on how we move forward. This will be a demanding assignment and I am up for the challenge,” he added.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “I am delighted that Younis will now be with for, at least, the next two years as our batting coach. The feedback we received about Younis’ impact in a short period of time in England was excellent. His work ethics, commitment and knowledge are second to none, and I am confident that his appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen who have either recently broken into the national side or are knocking on the door of international cricket.”