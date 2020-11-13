Share:

LAHORE - Zero Carbon, a renewable energy company dedicated to combat climate change through the provision of clean, reliable and resilient solar solutions, Thursday conducted a project commissioning ceremony for solarizing The Chenab Club, Faisalabad, with an on-grid solar power plant of 280.3 kW power capacity.

Muhammad Ali, the Deputy Commissioner, Faisalabad, graced the ceremony and showed immense appreciation for Zero Carbon for providing a customized hi-tech solar solution to the Chenab Club. The Club’s executive members were also present at the ceremony and expressed their interest in the solar power plant.

Initially, the ceremony began with a project brief by Zain-ul-Abideen, Manager Operations, Zero Carbon, in which he discussed the scope of the project, the equipment used and how the solar power plant works. Speaking about Zero Carbon, Abideen said that Zero Carbon is a certified distributer of Canadian Solar with technologically advanced energy solutions. Zero Carbon also holds the Highest Category License, ARE – VI, issued by the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), Pakistan. Zero Carbon provides diverse customized solar solutions for residential, industrial, commercial and agricultural use.