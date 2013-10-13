FAISALABAD

Chinese Company is mulling setting up Database Centre and Bioinformatics Research Centre in the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to carry out joint scientific work to face the challenges of food security and make technological advancements.

This was discussed at a meeting held between three-member Chinese delegation and UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan at VC Chamber here on Saturday.

The delegation was headed by T&N Chief Executive Officer William Wang. Institute of Agri and Resource Economics Director Dr Muhammad Ashfaq and Director External Linkages Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Chattha were also present on the occasion.

The UAF VC appreciated the ideas and agreed to work together. He said that Pakistan and China were enjoying good relations based on brotherhood. He praised the steps being taken by China for the technological advancement. He said that the university would provide all out assistance to the company to launch their projects at the campus that would bring modern joint research work. The university is ranked among the top universities of the globe, he said, adding that the enrolment at the campus is increasing. It is vital to establish more hostels in order to meet the increasing enrolment. William Wang said that that we should work together cotton make development and progress especially in the textile sector.

He said that cotton is facing challenges that must be studied under the joint research work. He also showed his intention to set up a state-of-the-art hostel at the campus for the students.