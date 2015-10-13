LAHORE: The Ombudsman Punjab has ordered IGP Prisons to take action against Assistant Superintendent Jails who failed to pay the dues of a shopkeeper.

ASJ TTSingh Zafar Iqbal Baloch purchased a UPS and battery from a shopkeeper in Bahawalnagar two years ago. He did not turn up to pay the money. On the demand, the police office threatened him of dire consequences. Moreover, during investigations, the official also tried to misbehave the Ombudsman.

The order further said that it was established that the official conducted some thing wrong. The Ombudsman ordered to submit a compliance with in one month.–Staff Reporter