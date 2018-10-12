Share:

SARGODHA-The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 11 big production units and seized truckloads of adulterated and unhygienic goods during an operation in different areas of Sargodha.

PFA, under the supervision of its DG Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, conducted a 16 hour-long operation in Sargodha and sealed 11 big production units while seized many truckloads of adulterated goods.

The PFA team found Freshco Dairy and Makkah Madina Dairy making sub-standard milk and destroyed 500 litres sub-standard milk on the spot. The banned injection used for getting excessive milk from animals were recovered from Fresco dairy and in this regard a case was registered and accused was arrested. According to the DG Food Authority, famous tea brand Qatar tea was sealed on wrong labelling and cheap storage, 500kg spurious tea, raw material in huge amount and label were recovered from the unit.

The PFA officials recovered 1750kg sub-standard spices/chilli powder while sealing Ali Spices unit on making spurious spices. Usman Food was also sealed on recovery of 1500kg adulterated chilli powder.

Five-star food was sealed on the use of expired oil and recovery of expired nimko and snacks while Bestway sweets & bakers were sealed on the use of colours and spurious Ghee in the making of sweets.