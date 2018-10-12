Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-The district police officer suspended 25 police employees including sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and head constables while terminated six personnel of Police Qaumi Razakar (PQR) from service on the charges of corruption and misuse of power.

According to police sources, the DPO suspended two sub inspectors - Ghulam Sarwar of the Airport Police and Ehsan Elahi of the Taranda Muhammad Pannah Police amd seven ASIs including Waris Ali of the B Division Police; Zahid Majeed of the C-Division Police; Bashir Ahmad of Manthar Police; Muhammad Istiaq of Kot Sabzal Police; Muhammad Arif Nadeem of Police Lines, Tanveer Shouket of the Sadiqabad Saddr Police; Hadayat Ullah Chandia of Khanpur Saddr Police and Muhammad Azam of Shedani Police and two head constables including Nazir Ahmed Niazi of Airport Police and Mumtaz Ahmad of Kot Sabzal Police.

The DPO also suspended 13 constables including Ghulam Mustafa of PS A-Division; Khuram Shehzad of PS C-Division; Shahid Rasool of PS Airport; Kaleem Ullah of PS Ahmedpur Lama; Javed Akhtar and Nasir Wazir of Rescue 15 Sadiqabad; Muhammad Ayub of PS Taranda Muhammad Pannah; Abdul Sattar of PS city Sadiqabad; Ahmed Hassan of PS Zahirpir; Hussain Ahmed of PS City Khanpur; Anayat Ullah of Police Lines and Abdul Razzaq of PS Pakka Laraan.

DPO issued show cause notices to all the suspended employees and charged sheet them. He also terminated eight personnel of Qaumi Razakar Force including Haider Khan of PS A-Division; Asmat alias Piru, Yasin, Noor alias Nooru of PS B-Division; Zulfiqar alias Kala of C-Division; Adeel Ahmed of PS Saddr Sadiqabad and Munawar Hussain of PS Taranda Muhammad Pannah.

According to the sources, a list of more than 97 corrupt police employees was prepared by the department but initially only 25 were suspended.

Police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa informed that all the suspended police employees will face stern disciplinary action and after investigations, all of them will be punished accordingly. He further said that there is no space for all black sheep in the department and the force will be turned into a formidable force to serve the masses.