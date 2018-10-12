Share:

SARGODHA-A 40-year-old woman was gang raped by three unidentified accused in her house here at Bhera.

According to police, affected woman Khalida Parveen, wife of Muhammad Usman in her statement told the police that she was asleep in her house alone when three unidentified accused persons stormed into the house. They overpowered and gang raped her. She claimed that the accused persons while fleeing the scene, told her that they committed the crime on the behest of Mushtaq, a local resident. The police have filed a case and arrested suspected person Mushtaq. Further investigation is underway.

18 POWER PILFERERS NABBED

The Fesco team caught 18 pilferers during a campaign against the electricity theft across the district. A Fesco task force conducted sudden raids in Bhera Tehsil villages including 78/NB, 84/NB, 46/NB, 51/NB, 31/NB 91/SB, Towns - Rawana, Behik Larka, Luqman, Jinnah Colony, Millatabad and Block No-8 of city Sargodha. The officials caught a total of 18 consumers red handed pilfering power. The Fesco officials severed the power supply to the house and seized the electricity meters. Later, FIRs were lodged against 18 accused under relevant Sections of Electricity Act 462/J.