LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday have sealed 51 quackery outlets, while its teams visited 209 treatment centres in different cities.

As per details, among the visited centres in nine cities, 27 were in Kasur, Bahawalpur25, Sargodha 24, Gujranwala 18, while 23 each in five cities. Out of these outlets, 64 premises had been converted to other businesses.

Among the sealed centres, eight each in Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, seven each Sargodha and Kasur, Bahawalpur six, Multan five, four each in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura, and two in Lahore.