Share:

The rate of unemployment of engineers is a serious issue in Pakistan. Thousands of students read engineering for having great position, for the sake of developing the country, but unfortunately our country doesn’t respect the power of engineers. Mechanical engineering is creating many unemployment because they are the most invaluable governments servicing. I felt distressed when people pulled me for changing my interest of mechanical engineering. I have baffled my desires by doing exceptional works for my country Pakistan, when I pronounced mechanical engineering in front of my uncle, he said it’s much better to leave the interest of yours, because mechanical engineering has created many unemployment and you are going to be an unemployed mechanical engineer. Our government needs to take over this issue for redeeming Pakistanis interestingness.

ADNAN M JAN,

Turbat, October 1.