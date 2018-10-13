Share:

LAHORE - PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his officer on Friday.

Both the leaders strongly condemned Indian atrocities against unarmed Kashmiris in Indian-held Kashmir. They expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Kashmiri youth and expressed complete solidarity with the people of held valley.

The chief minister said: “Indian forces had resorted to the worst kind of brutalities in occupied Kashmir where unarmed people had been fighting for their right to self-determination.

He said that issues relating to Kashmiris in Punjab province would be solved on priority basis, adding that immediate steps would be taken for repair and maintenance of roads connecting Azad Kashmir and Punjab. Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that freedom was the right of Kashmiri people, which they must be given by India. "The Indian forces have crossed all limits of state sponsored terrorism," he added.

He said that the international community should be told about the naked violation of human rights in the occupied Kashmir.