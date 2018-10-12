NEWS
Saturday | October 13, 2018
Latest
10:45 PM | October 13, 2018
President urges Pakistanis to take part in ‘Clean and Green’ drive
10:27 PM | October 13, 2018
Pakistan rejects Western media portrayal of CPEC
10:20 PM | October 13, 2018
Political campaigns conclude as Pakistan set for by-elections
10:11 PM | October 13, 2018
12 drug pushers held in Sialkot
10:06 PM | October 13, 2018
Lest they forget: Five families' mementos from World War I
9:56 PM | October 13, 2018
Israeli police investigating Palestinian woman's death in car
9:19 PM | October 13, 2018
Pakistan to attend WCF meeting
9:07 PM | October 13, 2018
Federer stunned by 13th seed Coric in Shanghai semi-finals
8:56 PM | October 13, 2018
Thierry Henry named Monaco coach
8:55 PM | October 13, 2018
Gandhi statue sparks controversy in Malawi
8:54 PM | October 13, 2018
China, India scoreless in friendly football match
8:51 PM | October 13, 2018
Justice (retd) Sardar Jawaid passes away in Lahore
8:49 PM | October 13, 2018
Tens of thousands stage anti-racism march in Berlin
8:47 PM | October 13, 2018
Erdogan tells Trump Turkish court issued Brunson verdict 'independently'
8:23 PM | October 13, 2018
Govt to provide clean drinking water to Kashmiris: Farooq Haider
8:16 PM | October 13, 2018
PHCBA lauds president’s decision to remove Justice Shaukat Aziz
7:59 PM | October 13, 2018
Family of Pakistani Christian on death row pray for freedom
7:52 PM | October 13, 2018
Morgan guides England to victory in rain-hit Sri Lanka ODI
7:50 PM | October 13, 2018
China's Belt and Road tempts states, but comes with risks
7:47 PM | October 13, 2018
Army has nothing to do in accountability process, says DG ISPR
RELATED NEWS
October 12, 2018
Arrangements being made to hold by-polls: DC
October 08, 2018
Politicking underway ahead of by-polls
11:03 AM | October 05, 2018
By-polls: ECP completes initial preparations
October 01, 2018
‘By-polls will prove Nawaz’s popularity’
Top Stories
10:20 PM | October 13, 2018
Political campaigns conclude as Pakistan set for by-elections
3:31 PM | October 13, 2018
Pakistan's armed forces laced with unflinching spirit of loyalty: CJCSC
7:50 PM | October 13, 2018
China's Belt and Road tempts states, but comes with risks
7:45 PM | October 13, 2018
PML-N facing ‘uncertain’ political future: Fawad Chaudhry
