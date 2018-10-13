Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan furniture industry has a great scope in UK, USA, Sri Lanka, all Gulf states and still there is a dire need to explore new markets on priority in other countries across the globe to boost furniture export.

Talking to a delegation of local furniture manufacturers, CEO Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq said the main objective of PFC recent tour to England was to explore new markets and build connections with European business community in furniture industry, says a press release issued here today.

He said that his visit proved most successful and learnt a lot about the latest and ultra modern designs of various types of furniture products in addition to study of various aspects of its export.

He said that he held a series of fruitful meetings with his British counterparts and discussed the ways and means to enhance bilateral trade ties with them especially in furniture industry. He said that during the visit, he also extended invitation to majority of all leading companies and furniture importers to participate in 3-days the 10th International Interiors Pakistan exhibition scheduled to be held on December 14 in Lahore.

He said that the members of the delegation also shared their practical experiences with them and learnt about their skills and modern techniques in manufacturing furniture products to meet the standards of international marketing.

Mian Kashif said small businesses often have specific financing needs and may require funding support to compete in international markets.

or to fulfill export-related supply chain contracts so it is the responsibility of the government to give status of industry to furniture in Pakistan.

He said business oriented tour to UK was a big success and such tours can play a pivotal role for Pakistani furniture manufacturers in achieving the furniture export target of more than $1 billion annually in the international furniture markets.

He further said that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) should support exporters of furniture at international furniture exhibitions. Exports to Italy, France, USA were around 55 percent of total exports.