LOS ANGELES:- Cardi B doesn’t want to ‘’insult her husband’’ in her music. The 26-year-old rapper is married to Migos member Offset - with whom she has three-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari - and has said she ‘’can’t rap about certain things’’ because she wants to make sure she doesn’t upset her partner. She said: ‘’I can’t rap about certain things, because I don’t want to insult my husband.’’ The ‘Bodack Yellow’ hitmaker also insisted she can’t use male models in her music videos, because she doesn’t want to hurt Offset’s feelings. She added: ‘’And when I want to do a music video, I can’t use a male model and do crazy things.’’