DUSHANBE - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to step up their cooperation in security, including the fight against threats such as terrorism, drugs, and extremism.

Li made the proposal while attending the 17th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in the Tajik capital Dushanbe.

Li said the security issues facing regional countries are often intertwined and go beyond national borders, which requires a joint response. A vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security should be pursued, Li said.

He spoke of the need to earnestly implement a cooperation program for combating terrorism, separatism and extremism, expand intelligence and information exchanges, and continue to carry out counter-terrorism exercises.

Li also called for ramped-up efforts to fight drug planting, processing, and trafficking to cut off funding for terrorist organizations. He went on to say that cybersecurity cooperation should be strengthened to continue the crackdown on the spread of extremist ideology by extremists via the Internet or using information and communications technologies (ICT).

He also rallied support for the work of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, calling on the SCO member states to contribute more wisdom to the political settlement of the Afghan issues.

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017. The Council of Heads of Government meets annually to discuss the organization's multilateral cooperation strategy and priorities.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi affirmed on Friday that Pakistan is all set to contribute in elevating trade ties between the member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Spokesperson of Foreign Ministry, Dr Faisal tweeted, “Addressing the 17th session of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, the foreign minister said that Pakistan supports the SCO Contact Group.”

Minister Qureshi emphasised, “Pakistan is ready to play its role in enhancing trade relations between the SCO member countries,” Dr. Faisal informed in his tweet.

Highlighting the significance of SCO, Qureshi said that the organization is a crucial platform that can promote peace in the region.

There are opportunities of mutual interest in Pakistan for SCO member countries, the Minister remarked while informing the attendees of the session that economic agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is beneficial for Pakistani public as well as for the region.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance, the FM said, “peace and stability in Afghanistan is highly essential for us.”

He further extended well wishes and congratulatory remarks to the government of Tajikistan on a successful conduct of the SCO session.

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda on the sidelines of the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government in Dushanbe.

Noting regular political and parliamentary exchanges, Mehmood Qureshi underlined the importance of closer economic and investment ties and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for further intensifying bilateral cooperation in all fields, terming Tajikistan as a key partner in the region.

MEETING WITH TAJIK PRESIDENT

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday met Tajikistan president Emomali Rahmon and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government, in Tajik capital Dushanbe. Pakistan was one of the first countries which recognized Tajikistan after its independence, Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, yesterday, met Tajik Premier Kokhir Rasulzoda and discussed ways to strengthen and enhance cooperation in the area of trade and investments.

Xinhua/NNI