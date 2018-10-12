Share:

LO9S ANGELES-Christina Aguilera has lost her voice.

The 37-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to announce she had cancelled her show in Ontario, Canada, after falling ‘’under the weather’’ and losing her voice.

She wrote: ‘’MY FIGHTERS, MY FRIENDS - it aches me to share that I am under the weather and have lost my voice today. Per doctor’s order, I need to rest tonight in order to get well asap - and will be unable to sing my heart out and perform for you at tonight’s show in Orillia, Ontario.’’

The ‘Genie In A Bottle’ hitmaker went on to state that a rescheduled date will be organised soon for those who were due to attend the Ontario show, and said she was sending ‘’love and gratitude’’ to her fans for their support.

She added: ‘’I have kept you waiting so long and I look forward to each night on this tour. I promise to make tonight up to you with a new date very soon - until then I am sending love and gratitude for your support and I CANNOT WAIT to get back on the stage after this short rest.

‘’- All my love, Xtina.’’

Christina is due to play 16 more shows in North America before her ‘Liberation’ tour comes to an end, and as of the time of writing, it is unknown whether any other shows will be postponed.

The ‘Fall in Line’ singer recently admitted she feels ‘’fulfilled and alive’’ after kicking off her recent tour - which marks her first in 10 years - last month.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ‘’What an amazing warm welcome back to the stage after 10 years (too many!) - felt like coming HOME again!! Thanks to all of you in Florida for your beautiful energy. I feel fulfilled and alive and cannot wait to see you Fighters in New Jersey on Friday.’’