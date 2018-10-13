Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced construction of a state-of-the-art Mother & Child Hospital in Lahore and launch of 26 medical post-graduate programmes for medical professionals. Talking to the media after chairing a meeting of FJMU Syndicate here on Friday, she said that a new campus of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) would also be developed. The Mother and Child Hospital would be established under the FJMU supervision, she added. "We are going to launch training courses for 200 nurses and 46 anaesthesia technologists at Shahdara Hospital under the FJMU to address acute shortage in both professions," she announced. "I am happy that VC FJMU Professor Amir Zaman has initiated project to set up two more labour rooms at Gangaram Hospital, this would reduce burden on emergency department," she appreciated.