LAHORE - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday summoned NAB Lahore DG and DIG (Operations) for handcuffing former Punjab University VC and some professors. Taking notice of the NAB’s action, the chief justice directed both the officials to appear before him in the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry Ton Saturday (today). NAB arrested him after the VC appeared before its Lahore office to record his statement. He was held on charges of irregularities during his tenure. It produced him before the court along with five other accused namely Ameen Athar, Dr Aurangzaib, Dr Liaquat, Dr Kamran Zahid and Dr Raas Masood.