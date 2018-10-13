Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will hear today the matter of an alleged assault by some lawyers on a sub-inspector of police in the sessions court.

The chief justice took notice of the issue after it made headlines. A police sub-inspector alleged that some lawyers tortured him at the sessions court.

The CJ had directed Punjab police chief Muhammad Tahir to appear in court along with a report on the matter. He also summoned Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council Ahsan Bhoon, president and general secretary of the Lahore District Bar Association to appear in the court. As per the report, complainant Samar Riaz stated in the FIR that at 12:00pm, a police officer deployed in the court of Addistional and Sessions Judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha telephoned him that the court had summoned him within 30 minutes.

Due to traffic mess, he added, he got late, and at 1:00pm again he was called by Naib Court Imran and asked him to reach the court immediately. He said that he reached the court at 1:00pm.

As he reached the court, the complainant alleged, the accused attacked him in the sessions court, thrashed and tortured him, and also criminally intimidated him. He said that they also tore off his uniform and brought him to the first floor thrashing.