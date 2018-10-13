Share:

LAHORE - Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) took out rallies countrywide on Friday against possible withdrawal of death penalty to blasphemy convict Aasia.

Speakers threatened to go for strong protests and sit-ins if the decision is reversed.

In Lahore, the Tehreek took out a rally from Data Darbar to Punjab Assembly where they staged a sit-in. Addressing the participants, Khadim Hussain Rizvi demanded the Supreme Court decide the case “according to the constitution, in the light of Quran and Sunnah, and uphold her convictions by sessions court and high court”.

According to a communiqué, the TLYR warned that in case of her release, entire responsibility of agitation movement would rest on the Supreme Court, the government and other relevant institutions.

It said relief to Aasia Masieh who had confessed to her crime would amount to an attack on Islam, the constitution and relevant laws of blasphemy. It warned that her release would lead to sit-ins in major cities which would be continued till action against responsible people.

It also criticized the apex court for taking suo moto notice of Faizabad sit-in. It raised the question that why sit-in by Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri escaped the suo moto notice despite many violations.

Waheed Noor, Pir Ijaz Ashrafi, Pir Zaheer-ul-Hasan Shah, Farooq-ul-Hasan Qadri, Qazi Mahmood Awan and Allama Ghulam Abbas also addressed the rally.